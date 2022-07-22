CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Manuel de Jesus Giron Hernandez, a male Guatemalan citizen wanted for sexual assault.

“CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those relating to heinous sex crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Manuel de Jesus Giron Hernandez, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Giron Hernandez was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with two active arrest warrants from Prince William County Police and Fairfax County Police Department. Giron Hernandez has been wanted since November of 2020 from Prince William County and September of 2020 from Fairfax county this outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in June of 2020. Giron Hernandez faces two different charges of sexual assault of a minor from each of the agencies he is wanted from. Sexual assault of a 13-14 year old with carnal knowledge is a class 4 felony in the State of Virginia.

A Hidalgo Police officer arrived to take custody of Giron Hernandez and transported him to the county jail pending extradition to Virginia.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

