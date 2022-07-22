RGV Agents Jump into Action and Save Migrant Lives

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican national from drowning in the Rio Grande.
On July 20, RGV agents observed a subject struggling to stay afloat in the river near Brownsville. Agents immediately jumped into action and assisted the man by pulling him to the riverbank. During the rescue, the Mexican migrant briefly lost consciousness. Agents quickly transported the migrant to an awaiting ambulance, who transported him to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
Earlier in the morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended four migrants near Sullivan City. One of the subjects, a Honduran national, displayed symptoms of nausea and dehydration. Agents immediately requested emergency medical services who transported the subject to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
In addition, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents responded to a 911 emergency call from two lost subjects on a ranch near Encino. Agents conducted a search and located the two individuals from Guatemala in good health, and transported them to the Falfurrias station.
All subjects were processed accordingly.
With the extreme heat south Texas is experiencing, individuals lost or left behind in desolate areas are at risk of dehydration, heat stroke, and death. RGV urges migrants not to place their lives at risk attempting to cross illegally.
