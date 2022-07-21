Global Ammonium Sulfate Market to Flourish at 3.6% CAGR, Fertilizer Manufacturing Constitutes 70% Revenue: Fact.MR Report

Prominent Manufacturers Are Looking To Divest From Traditional Concepts of Production and Product to Invest In Pre-emptive Development of Products Such As Ammonium Sulfate for Water Treatment and Air Purification, a Trend Which Will Widen Future Growth Prospects

From 2015 to 2021, sales of ammonium sulfate rose at a CAGR of 3.8%, closing in at a valuation of US$ 3.31 Billion. Ammonium sulfate is mainly produced as a by-product of caprolactam and coke oven processes. Caprolactam is widely used for the manufacturing of nylon fibers. Nylon fibers have a wide range of applications including textiles, carpets, industrial yarn, and fishing lines and nets.

Increasing customer traction from agriculture intensive economies coupled with favorable statutory regulations regarding use of alternative nitrate fertilizers are central drivers of ammonium sulfate adoption. Asian regions will play a vital role as developing countries in these regions witness increasing demand for agricultural products that employ ammonium sulfate as key fertilizers.

What is the Growth Outlook for Ammonium Sulfate in the Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific region dominated the ammonium sulphate market by holding 34.8% of the share of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing demand for agricultural yield and food crops due to the increasing population in China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan is expected to boost the demand for fertilizers and agrochemicals, further supporting regional growth. Additionally, the presence of an ample number of manufacturers in the region is likely to foster growth rate.

Constant innovations in the field are expected to create significant growth opportunities, accounting for more than a quarter of the total market value. This region's developing economies are experiencing a rapid increase in food consumption, which is causing an increase in agricultural production and a need for more ammonium sulfate.

Key Segments Covered in the Ammonium Sulfate Industry Survey

By Form



Solid

Liquid



By Application



Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals Food & Feed Additives Water Treatment Others





By Region



North America

Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa







Competitive Landscape

The ammonium sulfate market is highly competitive, with major international brands focusing on long-term relationships with end-users. With the expansion of water treatment operations and the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, competition is expected to increase in the coming years.

In 2019, Arkema has completed its acquisition of Arrmaz, a producer of specialty surfactants for crop nutrition, infrastructure, and the mining industry. This acquisition is another step forward in Arkema's journey toward specialty chemicals, and it is expected to strengthen the company's product profile.

In April 2019, the four leading producers, namely BASF, Domo Chemicals, Lanxess, and Fibrant, joined forces to form Ammonium Sulfate Producers Europe (ASPE) under the guidance of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) to promote the benefits of their products.

Key players in the Ammonium Sulfate Market

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Nouryon

Akamai

OCI Nitrogen

SABIC

Lanxess Corporation

Novus International

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Royal DSM



Key Takeaways from Ammonium Sulfate Market Study

By form, solid ammonium sulfate is expected to yield over 90% revenue in 2022

7 out of 10 ammonium sulfate product sales to occur in the fertilizer manufacturing industry

Asia Pacific to emerge as the most lucrative ammonium sulfate manufacturing hub, accumulating 34.8% revenue

Europe to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, flourishing at a CAGR of 4% until 2032

Global ammonium sulfate market to expand 1.3x from 2022 to 2032



Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

