Cryptocurrency Investor and Analyst Miles Deutscher Joins Crypto Banter

Miles Deutscher, 21 year-old Australian crypto investor and analyst, has recently joined Crypto Banter - YouTube's fastest growing live crypto network (570k subscribers).

Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2022







Ran Neuner, host of CNBC Crypto Trader and founder of Onchain Capital, founded Crypto Banter in 2020 - the world’s first live streaming platform dedicated to cryptocurrency and blockchain. Ran and Miles’ goals align: To provide credible crypto wisdom and education to the masses.

Miles Deutscher’s journey into the world of crypto started as a result of the Pandemic in Australia.

“During lockdown in Melbourne, there wasn’t much to do, so I dived headfirst into the crypto market,” says Miles Deutscher. Miles first purchased Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2019, but didn’t think much of it at the time. “Before 2020, you couldn’t do much with your coins, but the explosion of DeFi on Ethereum in 2020 suddenly opened up a new world of possibilities which sparked my interest,” says Miles.

‘DeFi’, short for ‘decentralized finance’, is a financial ecosystem built on blockchain technology which allows users to borrow, lend and trade peer-to-peer instead of via traditional intermediaries like banks. From November 2020 to November 2021, the DeFi space grew a massive 2172% in total value locked.

During this period, Miles Deutscher dedicated his time to researching and analyzing crypto, posting his findings across Twitter and YouTube..

In addition to his daily YouTube show, Miles Deutscher is also extremely active on Twitter. “I love Twitter because it allows me to share my research and analysis with my audience in a direct and digestible manner,” says Miles. He has become well-known for his Twitter “threads”, a series of tweets in which he researches and breaks down complex concepts for his audience. This has seen Miles amass over 100m impressions and 150k followers, becoming one of the most influential online figures in the space.

“2022 has been the craziest year of my life”, says Miles Deutscher, after traveling to Cape Town and then Miami, where he interviewed the likes of Michael Saylor (CEO of MicroStrategy) and Aaron Rodgers (NFL Quarterback) whilst hosting a documentary at Bitcoin 2022 Conference.

The future is bright for the young Australian, whose goal is to educate the masses by providing credible crypto research and wisdom.

Social Links: Twitter, YouTube



