July 21 - Proposed Initiative #58 (“Access to Natural Medicine”) Qualifies For 2022 General Election Ballot

Denver, July 21, 2022 -

The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Proposed Initiative #58 (“Access to Natural Medicine”) obtained the sufficient number of signatures and has qualified for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

The “Access to Natural Medicine” Initiative submitted 225,140 petition signatures, needing 124,632 valid signatures to qualify for inclusion on the 2022 ballot. After reviewing a 5% random sample of the submitted signatures, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office projected the number of valid signatures to be 138,760, greater than 110 percent of the total number of signatures required for placement on the ballot. These requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution and 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

Random Sample Verification Summary:

Total number of qualified signatures lines submitted 225,140
5% of qualified signatures submitted (random sample) 11,257
Total number of entries accepted (valid) from the random sample 6,938
Total number of entries rejected (invalid) from the random sample 4,319
Number of projected valid signatures from the random sample 138,760
Total number of valid signatures required for placement on ballot 124,632
Projected percentage of required valid signatures 111.34%

The full Statement of Sufficiency (PDF) is available here. A calculation of sufficiency signatures from the random sample (PDF) is available here. The text of the “Access to Natural Medicine” Initiative is available here.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

