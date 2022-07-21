Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,783 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii State Judiciary New Release: Hawaii Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts Earns National Recognition from Institute for Court Management

HONOLULU – Brandon Kimura, Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts, Hawaii State Judiciary, has been certified as a Fellow of the Institute for Court Management at the National Center for State Courts. He is the first from Hawaii to complete this program.

Kimura was part of the 50th class of graduates who completed a rigorous program focused on court management, research, and executive leadership, through three levels of certification. His work towards the last level of certification was largely completed before the pandemic began.

He joins more than 1,300 alumni representing 49 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and 12 foreign countries. Since 1970, the Institute has delivered training and education to judicial branch personnel in emerging areas of court leadership and management concepts.

Kimura has been the Deputy Director since 2017. Prior to that he served as Special Assistant to the Administrative Director of the Courts. He was previously an attorney in private practice in Honolulu and Indianapolis; a judicial law clerk to the Chief Judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals; and Special Assistant/Staff Attorney to Hawaii Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. Kimura is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, where he served as Co-Editor-in-Chief of the University of Hawaii Law Review.

# # #

Brandon Kimura’s photo is attached.

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro (she/her/hers)

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

You just read:

Hawaii State Judiciary New Release: Hawaii Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts Earns National Recognition from Institute for Court Management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.