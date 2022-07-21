DHHL Public Notice: Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery Improvements

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Henrys Equipment Rental & Sales, Inc., will conduct site improvements at the Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery on Oʻahu beginning on Monday, July 25, 2022. The work is anticipated to last through May 2023, weather permitting.

Improvements will include the installation of fencing, retaining walls, signs, and repairs to the existing irrigation system.

Residents in the area should anticipate construction noise and limited access to burial plots on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Construction will not affect any services on the weekends.

DHHL manages three cemeteries on its lands, one in Nānākuli, Oʻahu, and two on Molokaʻi.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

(808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]