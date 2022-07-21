Supreme Court leaves open possible further discovery of racial discrimination in State Bar disciplinary practices

In a long-running case by a lawyer alleging the State Bar’s discipline system “has an unconstitutional blind spot for the plight of Black Male Attorneys,” the Supreme Court yesterday denied a petition for review seeking further discovery but said its order was “without prejudice to additional discovery based on more particularized discovery requests.”
