New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help People Realize and Engage in Their True Potential
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of The Path to Your Career Purpose: Find and Live the Life of Fulfilling Work You were Meant to Do by nationally recognized speaker, career advisor and author, Ashley Freeman.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3I3M4zJ
The Path to Your Career Purpose offers practical insight on how to become unstuck in your sense of purpose and your approach to landing your “dream job”, but her book is not aimed only at the career-seeking set.
“I believe in a world in which we all live a life of meaningful and fulfilling work, and that the path to get there is not one that only a select few have the capacity to find, or the right to access,” says Freeman. “We are all unique; and therefore, we all have within us a unique combination of passions and talents to carry out those passions in the work that we do. Because of this, I find it utterly tragic that most people are not doing work that they love. What amazing gifts the world is missing out on! Further, because none of us knows how long we have left on this earth, I believe that a life in which we do work that we love is the only way to live—and that there is no time to waste going after it.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
After a seven-year journey to discover her career purpose, Ashley Freeman is living her dream as a full-time coach, facilitator, and entrepreneur. She wrote The Path to Your Career Purpose so that others can expedite the process toward living their dream, too.
In 2018, Ashley founded Flourishing Work LLC, a firm that serves both individuals and organizations through customized coaching and facilitation services. She and her team have a passion for helping people gain the clarity and interpersonal skills they need to make meaningful, intentional progress every day toward their best selves. She has coached hundreds of individuals, from early career professionals to senior leaders, and has facili¬tated workshops on a variety of interpersonal and leadership topics for doz¬ens of corporate and nonprofit organizations throughout the years.
Ashley holds an MBA in leadership from Goizueta Business School of Emory University, a BA in French with a minor in music from Emory College of Arts and Sciences, and she is a Myers-Briggs® Master Certified Practitio¬ner. The Path to Your Career Purpose is her first book.
In her free time, Ashley serves as a volunteer coach for U.S. Military veter¬ans transitioning to civilian careers. She also enjoys teaching cello and piano lessons, traveling, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
You can reach Ashley at Info@CareerPurposeBook.com or find more information at www.CareerPurposeBook.com.
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3I3M4zJ
The Path to Your Career Purpose offers practical insight on how to become unstuck in your sense of purpose and your approach to landing your “dream job”, but her book is not aimed only at the career-seeking set.
“I believe in a world in which we all live a life of meaningful and fulfilling work, and that the path to get there is not one that only a select few have the capacity to find, or the right to access,” says Freeman. “We are all unique; and therefore, we all have within us a unique combination of passions and talents to carry out those passions in the work that we do. Because of this, I find it utterly tragic that most people are not doing work that they love. What amazing gifts the world is missing out on! Further, because none of us knows how long we have left on this earth, I believe that a life in which we do work that we love is the only way to live—and that there is no time to waste going after it.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
After a seven-year journey to discover her career purpose, Ashley Freeman is living her dream as a full-time coach, facilitator, and entrepreneur. She wrote The Path to Your Career Purpose so that others can expedite the process toward living their dream, too.
In 2018, Ashley founded Flourishing Work LLC, a firm that serves both individuals and organizations through customized coaching and facilitation services. She and her team have a passion for helping people gain the clarity and interpersonal skills they need to make meaningful, intentional progress every day toward their best selves. She has coached hundreds of individuals, from early career professionals to senior leaders, and has facili¬tated workshops on a variety of interpersonal and leadership topics for doz¬ens of corporate and nonprofit organizations throughout the years.
Ashley holds an MBA in leadership from Goizueta Business School of Emory University, a BA in French with a minor in music from Emory College of Arts and Sciences, and she is a Myers-Briggs® Master Certified Practitio¬ner. The Path to Your Career Purpose is her first book.
In her free time, Ashley serves as a volunteer coach for U.S. Military veter¬ans transitioning to civilian careers. She also enjoys teaching cello and piano lessons, traveling, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
You can reach Ashley at Info@CareerPurposeBook.com or find more information at www.CareerPurposeBook.com.
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+15593553992 ext.
email us here