Local Author Releases Latest Work: Gemacht, The Incredible True Story Of Jacques Bodner
True Story Follows Young Man’s Escape from Nazi Camps to Find Success in America
Writing Gemacht is my way of paying homage to my father, Jacques, who subverted horrific memories of prison camps. His story offers lessons about survival. I hope to inspire anyone facing challenges.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, FL (July 19, 2022) – Lawrence Bodner and LBAuthor LLC proudly announce Gemacht, The Incredible True Story of Jacques Bodner, published by BookBaby Publishing. The culmination of twenty-four years of research, passion, and work, it is the inspiring true story of Jacques Bodner, the author’s father. An extraordinary example of one man's ability to triumph over formidable adversity, this biography – that reads like a novel – includes more than one hundred authentic photographs and documents, likely sewn into the clothing of Bodner family members and smuggled out of Europe during the height of German occupation.
— Lawrence Bodner
The fascinating story of a seventeen-year-old boy begins in Vienna in the early days of World War II and follows Jacques’s escapes from two different prison camps, one in Switzerland and the other in France. With twists, turns, astonishing coincidences, and one singularly miraculous event, Jacques is rescued and sent to America. There he begins a new life – from joining the United States military, to meeting the girl of his dreams at a USO Dance, to eventually building his own family empire, Jacques’s story is one of determinations, perseverance, and the achievement of the American Dream.
Written in a narrative style, Gemacht is part biography, part memoir, and part historical timeline, complete with a full list of searchable citations. Gemacht follows almost nine decades of Jacques Bodner’s life, with seemingly implausible twists and turns. “Writing Gemacht is my way of paying homage to my father,” commented Lawrence Bodner. “Detailing his trials and tribulations, along with his accomplishments, helps to give closure to an amazing life well-lived.” He continued, “I feel that my father’s unique life offers lessons about survival, and how to navigate through crisis, and in sharing his story with others, I hope to educate, inspire and encourage anyone facing adversity and challenges.”
In this deeply personal account, Lawrence details his father Jacques’s astounding escape from Austria during the Holocaust. “Gemacht, The Incredible True Story of Jacques Bodner” is available internationally online at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble (Nook), Apple Books, Scribd, Gardners Books, Kobo, Copia, Vearsa, and BookBaby Bookshop. The beautiful coffee table sized book is available to order now in both eBook and hardcover formats.
Lawrence Bodner, the author of "Gemacht, The Incredible True Story of Jacques Bodner," lives and works in Boca Raton, Florida. His next book, a personal memoir dedicated to his late wife Fran, who was a flight attendant with Delta Airlines for over 40 years. The book, titled, "Life At 40,000 Feet", includes dozens of photographs of their adventures together at locations on every continent.
