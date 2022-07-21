Franchise Consulting Firms, FMS & W.C. Franchise Developers, Cover Major Sales Growth for Pizza Twist, Topping 100 Units

Devin Conner, CEO and Founder of W.C. Franchise Developers Chris Conner, CEO and Founder of FMS Franchise

The companies are strategic partners for both franchise development and franchise sales, growing national franchise brands at exponential rates.

We’ve taken Pizza Twist outside of California and are extremely confident that our momentum for this incredible brand will only increase over time.” — Devin Conner, Founder and CEO of W.C. Franchise Developers