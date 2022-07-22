SiZZmic Transmedia Is Proud To Bring Bryten Goss’s Art To The Metaverse For All to Experience
The Goss Family is partnering with SiZZmic Transmedia to feature Bryten Goss's paintings in an impactful digital gallery on the Metaverse.
We are thrilled to partner with The Goss Family to create a permanent digital gallery celebrating Goss’s paintings on the metaverse, making them available for all who enter to see and enjoy them.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiZZmic Transmedia is honored to partner with The Bryten Goss Foundation for the Arts to host Brytens’s paintings in a digital forever gallery on the metaverse. SiZZmic Transmedia is designing the painter's digital gallery for their GoBeOn building expressly to spotlight his body of work. As well, SiZZmic is minting the painting NFTs so they can be bought, sold, and traded in the metaverse.
— Robert Lanteigne, Founder SiZZmic Transmedia
Goss, a contemporary American figurative painter, traveled the world dabbling in pastels, oils, and more. He said he was influenced by many including Alfred Kubin, Pieter Bruegel, Caravaggio, Lucian Freud, Edgar Degas, Egon Schiele, Alberto Giacometti, Balthus, Stanley Spencer, and his mother, Rose
Ben Foster Art Patron said to Jason Lee, a friend of Bryten, “...Show me the work. He opened his laptop and showed me his paintings, here, here, here, here and here, and I looked at the paintings and said, ‘I’ll buy it, I’ll buy it, I’ll buy it, I’ll buy it, and I’ll buy it,' and I got five paintings off these little jpegs cause it hits you. When Bryten hits you he hits you. And he doesn't have to be in the room for that!”
Gottfried Helnwein, an Austrian-Irish visual artist, wrote the Introduction for Goss’s catalog, An Exhibition of Paintings, and said, “He was not connected to any art scene, was not represented by a gallery, and never attended art school. He didn’t fit any cliche of a contemporary artist. His sincerity regarding art reminded me of how I imagined artists of the 19th and early 20th century would have been.”
Sadly, Bryten Goss born in 1976 passed away in 2006 at the age of 30 due to heart failure complicated by pneumonia. His friend and collector, Danny Masterson, wrote about Goss, “He is the best contemporary realist painter of the 21st century.” Bryten touched many lives, not only with his art but through his generous support and inspirational advice given freely to his fellow artists.
Described as a master and a rebel, his paintings are cherished in many celebrities’ collections and are owned by: Nicolas Cage, Jason Lee, Nick Nolte, Juliette Lewis, Ethan Suplee, Giovanni Ribisi, Danny Masterson, and Jenna Elfman among many others.
For more information about Bryten Goss and his work visit www.brytengoss.net.
To join the metaverse and for more information about SiZZmic Transmedia. visit http://sizzmictransmedia.com or email info@sizzmictransmedia.com.
About SiZZmic Transmedia
SiZZmic Transmedia, founded by Start-Up Entrepreneur Robert Lanteigne in January 2022, is at the forefront of WEB 3.0 as a metaverse company. They are creating a unique, safe, family-friendly content in three areas: education, esports, and entertainment. They offer cutting-edge fully immersive virtual reality and semi-immersive augmented reality training with custom-made haptic devices for many industries and fields in the metaverse such as glass blowing, welding, sailing, handyman, jewelry design, disaster response, and more. As certified metaverse developers they are also hosting development meet-ups, workshops, and conferences and producing virtual tradeshows. Creation is in their DNA and their passion for it is contagious!. They are hands-on people who practice what they preach and are actively involved in every facet of the business.
