upSWOT and Sunwest Bank Partner to Deliver the Modern Digital Banking Experience to Small and Medium Businesses
The partnership between upSWOT and Sunwest Bank will provide great value, insight, and business benefit to our existing and future customers.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwest Bank, a community-based banking institution serving local communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Idaho, is partnering with upSWOT, a leading fintech platform to connect business applications for integrated data analysis. This partnership means that Sunwest customers will continue to be served by a community-focused bank that they trust, while also accessing the world’s most cutting edge fintech tools available to help small businesses.
This modern technology consists of a business health dashboard designed especially for the financial needs of small and medium sized businesses. These user-friendly dashboards allow the business owners to import their banking transactions and business data. The platform can synthesize data from over 150 applications used by SMB customers. These applications include popular accounting, ERP, payroll, e-commerce, CRM, marketing and POS business applications.
Then the platform uses this data to power several powerful tools, which include:
Credit Boost: The data is shared (with permission from the business) with credit bureaus, which may increase the company’s business credit score as a result. The business credit score never decreases due to information shared by the business through the dashboard.
Actionable Insights: The combined data is analyzed to understand current issues facing the business, and how to resolve them. These are highly tailored insights generated in real-time, to give the business a live playbook as to their next steps towards greater profitability.
Cash Flow Forecasts: How much cash can the business expect to generate, and how much will be leftover after expenses? How do different financial, human resources, and operational decisions affect future cash flows? Small and medium businesses get highly visual answers to these critical questions.
Cash Management: Businesses have access to all their banking accounts (including accounts in different banks) as well as drill-down into transactions. This tool also aggregates all of the business’s invoices, bills, subscriptions in one place, and provides notification of the upcoming amounts due.
Business Valuation: A valuation and estimate of market value, as well as the numbers and metrics that affect it, can help in making critical decisions and in key negotiations. Results can also be compared with those of public companies.
Credit Access: The platform recommends credit products that are tailored to the current needs of the business, and helps facilitate application. The bank is better able to serve the business’s time sensitive needs in this area as a result.
All of these tools are embedded in the digital financial experience and portal of the bank. This allows bank customers to seamlessly access and benefit from these tools, without having to onboard into separate portals. This continuity of the digital financial experience ensures not only the seamless and trusted experience of the customer, but also that the bank’s current digital experience assets tremendously appreciate in value.
Sunwest Bank brings to the partnership its extensive relationships and banking experience in serving small businesses and their needs in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Idaho. Their reputation for excellence and commitment to their customer’s success will ensure that the platform is able to empower these communities with modern digital banking assets to build their businesses faster and more profitably.
Dmitry Norenko, CEO of upSWOT comments, “Community banks are critical, in the modern digital banking era, for they provide the irreplaceable - trusted relationships and a human touch. This partnership will ensure that this human touch is coupled with the advanced financial technologies that small businesses need in order to compete in the increasingly complex global marketplace. Our partnership with Sunwest Bank ensures that these businesses will have the financial tools that they need not only to increase in profitability, but also to see their communities flourish economically.”
“Sunwest Bank is pleased to partner with upSWOT,” said Matthew March, Chief Information Officer at Sunwest Bank. “The partnership between upSWOT and Sunwest Bank will provide great value, insight, and business benefit to our existing and future customers.”
About upSWOT
upSWOT offers real-time SMB performance data, trends and insights. The upSWOT platform, with connections to 150+ SaaS products used daily by small-medium enterprises, is a powerful add-on to digital banking offerings.
For more information, please visit https://upswot.com/
About Sunwest Bank
Sunwest Bank was founded in 1969 in Tustin, California, by a group of investors who wanted to establish a local community bank that would create value for the neighborhoods and businesses it served. Today, Sunwest is headquartered in Sandy, UT, and has expanded to include banking offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho and Utah.
For more information, please visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.
