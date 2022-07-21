Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Latest Class of New York's Drug Recognition Experts July 19, 2022 DMV Tours New York Airports to Encourage Travelers to Get Real ID as Implementation Date Approaches July 18, 2022 MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Thursday, July 21, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES LATEST CLASS OF NEW YORK’S DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS

Program Strengthens State’s Efforts to Prevent Drugged Driving on New York Roadways

389 Drug Recognition Experts Now Certified Statewide

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who recently completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York now has 389 certified DREs across the state.

Below is a list of graduates and their affiliations:

Anderson Gregory St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Baker Aubrie New York State Police Benson Timothy Suffolk County Police Department Bonilla Alexandra New York State Police Collins David Suffolk County Police Department Drake Nicholas New York State Police Fazio Daniel New York City Police Department Hughes Bradley East Hampton Town Police Department Kahveci Huseyin New York State Police Karp Kyle New York State Police Lerch Jr Russell New York City Police Department Miller Jonelle New York State Police Miner Joseph New York State Police Noens Eric Suffolk County Police Department Pagano Aidan Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Rasmussen Alf New York City Police Department Reilly Ryan New York State Police Rogers Brian New York State Police Sholtes Cody Albany County Sheriff's Office Tobolson Kevin New York State Police

“I applaud the officers for their hard work and dedication to completing this extensive training and congratulate them on their achievement,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “New York’s Drug Recognition Experts are essential in helping to get impaired drivers off our roads. GTSC will continue to champion this critical training and support our officers in their commitment to ensuring safety on New York’s roads.”DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.

As part of their training, DRE graduates must successfully complete a three-part program prior to being certified. The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam. In the third phase, participants are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam to successfully comply with national DRE regulations. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.

Officers selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of the large number of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.

Learn more about the DRE program on the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee website.

