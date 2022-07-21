Pulp and Paper Market Size to Worth Around USD 380.12 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global pulp and paper market size is expected to worth around USD 380.12 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulp and paper market size was estimated at USD 351.5 billion in 2021Paper and pulp is an important wood-based industry across globe. The industry is crucial to the socioeconomic and ecologically sustainable growth of society. The pulp and paper market of the global market is substantial and expanding. Production of pulp and paper has increased globally and will do so soon. Most of the pulp and paper mills are situated close to significant waterways and have access to a plentiful, consistent supply of water.



Key Takeaway

Asia Pacific pulp and paper market was valued at USD 173.86 billion in 2021

The wrapping & packaging segment accounted market share of 52.4% in 2021

The pulping process segment is growing at a registered CAGR of around 3.4% from 2022 to 2030

The packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030

The Asia-Pacific region accounted largest revenue share 38% in 2021





Regional Snapshots

Asia-Pacific dominates the pulp & paper market, owing to increase in population that influences the pulp and paper market as the growing demand of paper and paper products would driving the market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in Asia-Pacific countries are increasing the living standards of their people. Additionally, it is anticipated that the strong economic growth of developing nations like China, India, and Japan will support regional market expansion.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of pulp and paper. The market is projected to have profitable growth prospects due to the rising demand for products made of paper and the rising living standards in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Moreover, the demand for commercial printing and food packaging is primarily being driven by the growing urbanization and population in APAC.

Report highlights

On the basis of raw material used , the wood-based segment hold the major share in the pulp and paper market. Wood pulp is the most often utilized component in the production of all sorts of high-quality paper. The worldwide wood pulp market is expanding as a result of rising consumer demand for tissue paper products as well as increased demand from the paper sector. Moreover, the growing problem of water scarcity and the usage of practical personal care and hygiene products in homes, workplaces, and commercial establishments are rising the market. It is also projected that the development of private label brands and innovations in paper industry will fuel the expansion of the global pulp and paper industry.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 354.57 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 380.12 Billion CAGR 6.91% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players International Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj (Helsinki, Finland), Sappi Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, UPM-KymmeneOyj, Svenska CellulosaAktiebolaget (SCA), Oji Holding Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., The Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The most environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging material currently on the market is paper. Due to growing environmental concerns, producers as well as customers are choosing more environmentally friendly paper packaging options. Leading food, cosmetics, and FMCG industries work closely with paper producers to develop cutting-edge paper packaging solutions in order to fulfil their sustainability goals. For instance, as part of the company's promise to make all of its packaging recyclable by the end of 2025, L'Oreal Group and Albea Group debuted paper-based cosmetic tubes in 2019. Nestle SA also began to introduce its products in recyclable paper packaging in 2019. During the anticipated term, this is anticipated to support the expansion of the pulp and paper industry.

Several foreign governments have established a number of rules regarding the use of traditional plastics in an effort to develop a sustainable means of being environmentally friendly. And as a feasible and affordable alternative to plastic bags, the demand for paper bags has soared. Retailers, supermarkets, and storage vendors are more likely to accept paper-based packaging as a result of all these rules and regulations.

Restraints

Forest-sourced wood is heavily used by the paper industry. The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that there was a net loss of 33 million hectares of forest between 2000 and 2015. Additionally, authoritarian governments enforced stringent restrictions on the use of wood from forested areas. Additionally, the production of an A4-size paper sheet requires about 20 liters of water, making pulp and paper one of the industries with the highest water consumption rates overall. Consequently, ensuring ongoing raw material and resource supply is a critical problem for the growth of the market due to increasing deforestation and the water crisis.

Opportunities

For some consumers, the availability of recycled pulp and paper items is a cope. As a result, recyclable products are more prevalent. This has been difficult because some products had coatings that were difficult to recycle and waterproof. The usage of recyclable protective coatings is currently being promoted, and this trend will only grow in the coming years. The European Union is now involved in the plastic packaging industry as a result of the growing concern over the amount of packaging that cannot be recycled. Future potential for pulp and paper are vast.

The expansion of food delivery services is associated with growth in the thermal market. Particularly, there is a boom in third-party delivery service providers as well as a rise in the number of eateries that offer delivery choices. As a result, there is now and will continue to be a need for thermal packaging. There will be a booming thermal industry in pulp and paper as long as people anticipate having hot food delivered to their homes quickly.

Challenges

The printing industry is evolving, and many publishing companies have replaced previously printed volumes with electronic ones. E-books, online newspapers, and magazines dominate their respective markets, while directories, catalogues, and brochures also have electronic alternatives. As more transactions take place electronically, demand for cash and checks is decreasing, and advertising spending is expanding into new media, such as the internet. These factors, together with the ongoing development of social networking, are a factor in the declining sales of a number of print products, including periodicals, catalogues, novels, and more.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Wood-Based

Agro Based

Recycled Fibre Based





By Manufacturing Process

Pulping Process Chemical Pulping Chemi-Mechanical Pulping Others

Bleaching Process Chlorine Bleaching Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF) Bleaching Total Chlorine Free (TCF) Bleaching Others







By End Use Industry

Packaging Healthcare Food & Beverages Personal Care Other

Printing Commercial Printing Packaging Printing Publication Printing

Building and Construction Residential Commercial Industrial Infrastructural Others







By Category

Wrapping & Packaging

Printing & Writing

Sanitary

News Print

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





