The Mukilteo Lighthouse Park (including the north end) is open for water recreation

Green sign on a beach indicating that water is safe for water contact.

On July 20, 2022, the Snohomish Health District lifted the advisory at the north end of Mukilteo Lighthouse Park in Snohomish County. Weekly water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk. The park is now open for water contact recreation.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, and also check out our swimming tips including showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

You can also follow our Fecal Matters blog posts, connect with us on Twitter and Facebook, or join our email notification list.

Local Health Departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

For more information

Heather Gibbs, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department.

 

