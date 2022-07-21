Equator's Best Selling Super Combo Washer Dryer Featured at the Colorado Tiny House Festival

Super Combo Washer Dryer - Tiny House Festival

Collaboration with Renegade Vans showcases the reliability, flexibility, and convenience of this model.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce their partnership with high-end custom van builder Renegade Vans. Displaying the Equator EZ 4400N combo washer dryer model in one of their most recent builds at the Colorado Tiny House Festival on June 25th and 26th, visitors were able to get a firsthand look at the appliance’s efficiency, convenience, and flexibility.

“Our team was honored to have had the opportunity to showcase our best selling washer dryer combo at the Colorado Tiny House Festival with Renegade Vans” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Among all of the other compact washers and dryers available, Renegade Vans chose our appliance for a number of critical reasons — including its eco-friendly build, two-in-one design, and its exceptional list of features.”

Named as the “Best Premium Washer Dryer” in their publication of "Tiny House DESIGN,” and rated with a perfect customer score, it is easy to see why this is one of Equator’s best selling appliances. On top of these recognitions, this model has also earned numerous other design and industry awards.

Perfect for custom van builds, tiny houses, and RVs, the EZ 4400N is easy to install and has a convertible venting/condensing drying system. Once installed, it can be used as a washer and as a dryer. Operating both functions is ultra quiet (less than 60 dB), making it especially suited to small spaces. When using in an RV setting, this RV washer has a convenient Winterize setting.

Users of the EZ 4400N also appreciate its myriad of features that make life simple. Noteworthy features include a color coded LED display, Add-a-Sock and Water Saver options, automatic dry and water levels, venting booster fan, built-in diagnostics, adjustable leveling legs, and an end of cycle chime. You can also coordinate the look of the appliance with your interior by selecting from five unique colors.

Look for the Equator EZ 4400N combo washer dryer on display in a Renegade Vans custom build near you. This model is also available for purchase through Equator Advanced Appliances.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.