Virtual public input meeting for proposed improvements to ND 11/18 in Lidgerwood

BISMARCK, N.D. – A virtual public input meeting will be available July 28, to receive comments on proposed improvement along North Dakota Highway 11/18 in Lidgerwood.



The project consists of the construction of sidewalk, shared-use path, and driveways within the existing right of way on the south side of ND 11/18 from Third Avenue Northwest to Wiley Avenue North.



More information about this project will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.



The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and Interstate Engineering, Inc.



Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by August 12, 2022, to Damon DeVillers, Interstate Engineering, Inc., PO Box 667, Wahpeton, ND 58075 or emailed to damon.devillers@interstateeng.com with “Virtual Public Input” in subject heading.



For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Damon DeVillers at 701-642-5521



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

