I-95 Daytime Lane Closures Next Week Between Girard Avenue and Penn's Landing in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime lane closures will be in place next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 between the Girard Avenue and Penn's Landing exits and on the southbound I-95 ramp to westbound Interstate 676 for surveying in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, July 26, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, the ramp from southbound I-95 to westbound I-676 will be reduced to a single lane;

Tuesday, July 26, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the right lane will close on southbound I-95; and

Wednesday, July 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating right and left lane closures will be in place on northbound I-95.

In addition, eastbound Allegheny Avenue will be closed and detoured between the I-95 ramps, near Richmond Street, and Delaware Avenue for approximately three months beginning Monday, August 1, for roadway reconstruction.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured to Richmond Street, Castor Avenue, and Delaware Avenue back to Allegheny Avenue.

The closure will allow crews to relocate underground utilities, reconstruct and repave the roadway, and install new curbs and sidewalks on both sides of Allegheny Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the I-95 work areas. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The roadway reconstruction is being done under PennDOT's $31.2 million I-95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.

The surveying is part of the advance engineering underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 between Girard Avenue and I-676 interchanges.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

