Route 8 William Flynn Highway Gas Line Work Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 25 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, single-lane restrictions on Route 8 at the intersection of Spencer Lane will occur as needed on Route 8 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late September. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will repair a leaking gas line beneath the roadway.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Chris Carlisle at 412-398-4543.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

