Route 3069 West Liberty Avenue Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on West Liberty Avenue (Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 25 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction in each direction on West Liberty Avenue between Dawn Avenue and Brookside Avenue will occur daily through 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, September 2. Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct spall repairs on the nearby retaining wall. Traffic will e maintained in each direction.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone's responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





