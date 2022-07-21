Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on July 25, 2022

MARYLAND, July 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Committees will review legislation which would permit County residents to register an electric scooter for personal use and establish a private security camera incentive program

The joint Transportation and Environment (T&E) and Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. to review Bill 36-21, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - E-Scooters - Operation Requirements and Registration.

The PS Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to review Bill 14-22, Police - Private Security Camera Incentive Program – Established.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 36-21, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - E-Scooters - Operation Requirements and Registration

Review: The joint T&E and PS Committee will review Bill 36-21, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - E-Scooters - Operation Requirements and Registration, which would permit County residents to register an electric, low-speed scooter for personal use. The bill would also require the owner of two or more e-scooters to register and pay a fee for an e-scooter fleet offered for rent in the County. In addition, the bill would also establish operating and parking requirements for e-scooter use in the County. Councilmember Katz is the lead sponsor of Bill 36-21. Council President Albornoz is a cosponsor.

Bill 36-21 is similar to Bill 8-20, Bicycles and E-Scooters - Operating Requirements and Registration, which was introduced on Mar. 3, 2020, and recommended for approval with amendment by the joint committee on June 25, 2020. However, Bill 8-20 was never considered by the full Council before expiring due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill 14-22, Police - Private Security Camera Incentive Program - Established

Review: The PS Committee will review Bill 14-22, Police – Private Security Camera Incentive Program – Established, which would establish a private security camera incentive program within the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and specify eligibility rules and administrative requirements for the program.

The lead sponsors of Bill 14-22 are Councilmembers Rice and Katz and Council President Albornoz. Councilmembers Jawando, Navarro, Hucker and Friedson are cosponsors.

