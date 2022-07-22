Professionals Say the Real Estate Housing Market Is in Trouble. Tune In to Find Out Why!
Two real estate veterans host call-in program every Friday 3-4pm ET streamed live and free!SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom O'Brien, host of the Tom O’Brien Show on Tiger Financial News Network, is joined by Tiger Real Estate Broker Besfort Behluli for lively and informative conversation on all things real estate.
Tune in to The Tom O’Brien show on TFNN's TigerTV every Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. EST, where Tom and Besfort talk about the real estate market and take any questions that you might have. Whether you are a buyer, seller, or just want to know how the market is doing, tune in and listen to this show! How are buyers feeling? What are sellers thinking? Where is the real estate market heading? How are interest rates affecting real estate values? Call into the program so they can answer your questions live on air at 877-927-6648.
Tom has been in the real estate business for over 40 years and has seen it all. With his experience, he can answer most of your questions. He's the guy who knows real estate from the dirt and up. You'll hear from industry expert Besfort Behluli, Broker of Tiger Real Estate LLC. As a broker with nine years in the business, he's got some great insights on everything from how to find a home to negotiating the price. Tune in every week for an exciting new episode!
To learn more about Tiger Real Estate LLC, call 727-656-8903, or email Besfortre@gmail.com.
Besfort Behluli – Broker
Tiger Real Estate LLC
+1 727-656-8903
Besfortre@gmail.com