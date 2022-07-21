The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Selects Soutron, Replacing Inmagic from Lucidea
Flexible, modern, secure Integrated Library System (ILS) solution outperforms in Lucidea GeniePlus comparison
I am proud to say that the Soutron application and data center security policies, cybersecurity awareness program, and privacy policy all met the FSRA’s stringent requirements.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Ontario is upgrading to Soutron, replacing Inmagic from Lucidea. FSRA is an independent regulatory agency created to improve consumer protections in Ontario. The Head Office is in Toronto.
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
The flexible, modern, and secure Soutron ILS solution promises to encourage innovation at FSRA as the library works to protect the public by supporting a collaboratively created collection that provides regulation information for property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, credit unions, loan and trust companies, mortgage brokers, auto health insurance providers, pension plan administrators, and more.
Mandated by the legislature, FSRA’s collection contributes to public confidence by providing the information needed to monitor and evaluate developments and trends, promotes public education and knowledge, promotes transparency and disclosure of information. All this helps to deter deceptive or fraudulent practices and protects the public.
“The Soutron library management system was selected over Lucidea’s GeniePlus due to our flexibility and functionality. We further underwent a comprehensive cybersecurity review prior to the final choice,” states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global. “I am proud to say that the Soutron application and data center security policies, cybersecurity awareness program, and privacy policy all met the FSRA’s stringent requirements, and we are committed to doing more to support our clients.”
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Record Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library and Archive Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
