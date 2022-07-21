Nephrology Devices Market: Strong Growth and Momentum Seen Ahead

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Nephrology Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Nephrology Devices market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Baxter International, C.R.Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Dornier Medtech, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DaVita, Nipro Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

The global nephrology devices market size was valued at $12 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Nephrological disorders such as renal dysfunction, interstitial nephritis, chronic kidney disease, and others cause abnormal kidney functions, which can be fatal. Therefore, nephrological devices such as dialysis instrument and lithotripter are widely adopted for the efficient treatment of these disorders. Furthermore, these devices perform various functions in the treatment of nephrological disorders. For instance, devices such as dialysis instruments are used to filter solutes, toxins, and water out of blood in patients with kidney failure.

Surge in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases across the globe are the major factors that significantly contribute toward the growth of the nephrological devices market. Furthermore, innovation in nephrology devices and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the market.

Nephrology Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Major Key Players: Baxter International, C.R.Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Dornier Medtech, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DaVita, Nipro Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Nephrology Devices Market Segmentation by Device Type: Dialysis Instrument, Lithotripter, Dialysis Catheters, and Others

Nephrology Devices Market Segmentation by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

