DMV Announces Updates to Services: Online and Kiosk Renewals Available

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier announced an update this morning to the current statewide mainframe outage affecting many of DMV's services.
 
"I am happy to report that customers may now take advantage of our online services portal at dmv.wv.gov to do two of our most popular and requested transactions: vehicle registration renewal and driver's license renewal.  Additionally, these two services are available at all of our kiosk locations across the state," Frazier said.
 
While the mainframe outage is still affecting services like title work and driver record updates, DMV is continuing to do everything possible to assist customers.
 
"Our offices are absolutely open to the public," said Frazier.  "We are answering questions, reviewing documents, and helping customers the best we can until the mainframe is repaired."
 
DMV will continue to provide updates on their website as they become available.​​

