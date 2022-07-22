R2 Innovations Brings First Smokeless, Nano Mist Aerosol™ Technology to The Tobacco Industry
New aerosol delivery system with micellized nicotine, provides smokers with a reduced-nicotine alternative to oil-based, electronic nicotine delivery systems.
Providing a novel, reduced nicotine product, while achieving the same desired nicotine experience smokers have come to expect from smoking tobacco, or using ENDS is our objective,”CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R2 Innovations, LLC, a Colorado Corporation, is pleased to announce completion of its Air2™, Nano Mist Aerosol™ Nicotine Inhaler. Following years of research and product development, the Air2™ delivery system is the first of its kind, smokeless, use-anywhere reduced nicotine inhaler, infused with functional botanical terpenes to deliver a safer, less addictive experience to tobacco users.
— said Robert Matuszewski, Chief Technology Officer of R2 Innovations.
R2’s efforts to deliver such a revolutionary device and product offering to the tobacco market, could result in an unprecedented effect in slashing smoking-related deaths globally, while staying in-step with the current Biden administration’s “unified agenda,” a compilation of planned federal regulatory actions released twice a year, including the Food and Drug Administration’s proposed standard “that would establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain finished tobacco products by May 2023.”
The Air2™ patent pending, delivery system, available in Q1, 2023, uses a micelle, water based, 99% pure natural product extracted from tobacco leaves, delivering a smokeless, nicotine alternative to ENDS. The Air2™ delivery system, at a cost of $5 to $15 for disposable and $20 to $40 for sustainable, reusable units, will initially be made available to tobacco, hemp and cannabis consumers via Smoke Shops and Marijuana Dispensaries, followed by wholesale distribution to convenience and grocery stores. Air2™ does not use or incorporate nicotine-salt, or nicotine base as ingredients, eliminating commonly used synthetic additives such as propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and e-acetate. “Providing a novel, reduced nicotine product, while achieving the same desired nicotine experience smokers have come to expect from smoking tobacco, or using ENDS is our objective,” said Robert Matuszewski, Chief Technology Officer of R2 Innovations.
The innovative, Air2™ nicotine delivery device eliminates the need of a power source, heating elements, and the associated unsustainable disposable batteries that not only generate toxic waste, but also compound plastic and electronic waste. Air2™ also addresses the deficiencies of inaccurate and inconsistent dosing with ENDS, by incorporating a metered valve that dispenses a precise volume of proprietary micelle nicotine formula. “R2’s nicotine formulas are micellized, a phase separation of water from oil, making them bio-absorbable, or more bioavailable to the body without changing their molecular form and structure allowing up to 80% less nicotine to achieve similar results compared to smoking or vaping,” explains Robert Senter, Chief Executive Officer of R2 Innovations.
Big Tobacco Companies globally are actively seeking a new direction from tobacco products to smoke free, harm reduction alternatives. R2’s patent pending, pressurized aerosol, inhalation delivery device, method, and process for manufacturing, addresses this need within the tobacco industry, while dramatically decreasing nicotine levels for consumers and providing a safer environment for those in close proximity to tobacco users.
About R2 Innovations:
R2 Innovations, LLC (R2), was founded by Robert L. Senter and Robert E. Matuszewski as a privately owned Colorado Corporation that develops remedy specific proprietary aerosol formulations for products incorporating distillates, concentrates, isolates, micelle water soluble technology, micellized liquid(s) and, or formulations for use in products including, but not limited to infused beverages, and aerosol based, pressurized, metered spray atomizers, inhalers, aerosol sublingual sprays and aerosol topical sprays for licensing and distribution in the legal cannabis, hemp and nicotine industries within the United States and globally. www.R2Innovations.com
View Air2™ Presentation Deck:
https://tinyurl.com/5n7a4b3u
Source: R2 Innovations Incorporated
Stephanie Rankin
R2 Innovations Incorporated
+1 323-377-3911
Media@R2Innovations.com