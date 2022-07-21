Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,776 in the last 365 days.

Business climate survey on restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for May 2022

MACAU, July 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that receipts of the interviewed restaurants & similar establishments dropped by 22.2% year-on-year in May 2022, with Chinese Restaurants and Western Restaurants recording respective decreases of 30.6% and 28.6%. Meanwhile, sales of the interviewed retailers fell by 42.2% year-on-year in May; Department Stores (-57.4%), Adults' Clothing Retailers (-54.6%) and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (-54.0%) posted a significant decline in sales, while Supermarkets (+9.8%) registered an increase.

In comparison with April, receipts of the interviewed restaurants & similar establishments went up by 5.6% in May; receipts of Chinese Restaurants and Western Restaurants rose by 10.9% and 10.5% respectively. Besides, sales of the interviewed retailers grew by 11.9% month-on-month in May; Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers (+31.1%) and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+23.1%) recorded a notable growth.

As regards the business expectations for June, there were 78% of the interviewed restaurants & similar establishments expecting their receipts to decrease month-on-month; the corresponding shares for Chinese Restaurants, Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops and Western Restaurants stood at 83%, 81% and 78% respectively. Only 9% of the interviewed establishments predicted that their receipts would increase month-on-month in June. Meanwhile, half of the interviewed retailers forecasted a month-on-month sales drop in June, with the corresponding shares for Motor Vehicle Retailers (64%), Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers (64%) and Leather Goods Retailers (60%) reaching 60% or above. Besides, 23% of the interviewed retailers anticipated a month-on-month sales rise in June, and the corresponding proportion for Supermarkets (44%) was the highest.

The Business Outlook Index (BOI) that reflects the trend of month-on-month changes in receipts anticipated by the interviewed establishments was lower than 50 for both restaurants & similar establishments (15.5) and retail trade (36.5), indicating that the respondents from both industries envisaged a less favourable business outlook in June compared to May.

The sample of the Business Climate Survey on Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade comprises 229 restaurants & similar establishments and 161 retailers, which accounted for 53.5% and 70.6% of the respective industrys' receipts in 2019. The Survey results were not extrapolated. The business performance in the reference month is reflected by the change in the receipts of the sampled establishments and retailers in the reference month as against the month of comparison. The value of the BOI ranges between 0 and 100; an index value above 50 implies that the industry has higher business expectations for the coming month as against the month of comparison, whereas an index value below 50 indicates the opposite.

You just read:

Business climate survey on restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for May 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.