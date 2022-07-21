Submit Release
Supplies delivery service for Edf. Kinglight Garden (Kam Yuen) suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests for households

MACAU, July 21 - The Subsistence Team carried out screening and delivery of food packs and other supplies for the households in Edf. Kinglight Garden (Kam Yuen), a newly added Red Code Zone, this morning (21 July). As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households to undergo nucleic acid sampling in the afternoon, the service of delivering supplies from relatives and friends for the households in Edf. Kinglight Garden (Kam Yuen) originally scheduled for 3 pm to 5 pm is suspended. Relevant households are advised to understand the measure and ask their relatives and friends not to send supplies to the site today.

In the early hours of today (21 July), the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) carried out the large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the public space in Edf. Kinglight Garden (Kam Yuen), and set up temporary nucleic acid sampling station and frontline coordination station in the lockdown and precautionary zone. For any enquiries about pandemic prevention measures, the public may call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.

