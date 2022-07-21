Walking trails and cycle tracks to open during consolidation period on a limited basis for public to relieve stress

MACAU, July 21 - During the “consolidation period” starting from 23 July, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will open the walking trial in the Reservatório Park, the Guia Hill Fitness Trail, and two cycle tracks in Taipa and Coloane, for the public to have suitable places to take leisure walks, relieving the stress of staying at home for a long time. IAM calls on the public to use the venues during off-peak hours, and will adopt crowd control measures to avoid crowd gatherings when necessary.

According to the Chief Executive Writ of Instruction promulgated yesterday, the public may go out when necessary starting from midnight on 23 July. For this reason, IAM will open the Guia Hill Fitness Trail and the walking trail in the Reservatório Park in Macao, as well as the cycle track in the Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront and the Lotus Cycle Track on the islands, on a limited basis, for the public to take leisure walks when needed. The walking trails and cycle tracks are open from 7:00 am to 12:00 am every day. Individuals taking walks are required to strictly abide by the pandemic prevention and hygiene guidelines and measures, including wearing masks of KN95 or above specifications throughout their walks, scanning the Venue Codes and undergoing temperature measurement when entering the venues. Their Health Codes are required to be green. As individuals who go out are still required to wear masks of KN95 or above specifications, IAM will only allow the public to walk, but not to engage in activities of greater intensities, such as running and cycling, at the walking trails and cycle tracks, in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities to protect public health.

IAM will adopt crowd control measures when necessary according to on-site situations, and send additional staff to inspect the venues and rectify violations. The public are requested to cooperate with the pandemic prevention work.