IAM continues to adopt crowd control measures at markets and calls on public to do their shopping during off-peak hours

MACAU, July 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has continuously evaluated the actual situation at the markets and adopted crowd control measures. IAM adopted distribution of number tags during the peak of people flow this morning (21 July) at Patane Market. The public complied with the arrangement and the overall operation was smooth and in good order. IAM calls on consumers to go to markets and hawker areas during off-peak hours as much as possible, especially when they go to locations with high people flow such as Patane and Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda.

The peak of people flow at Patane Market is from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows at Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, there is high people flow at the Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda as well, and the peaks of people flow are mainly concentrated from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. IAM calls on consumers to go to markets and hawker areas during off-peak hours as much as possible, keep social distance when they are waiting in queues and comply with the pandemic prevention work of the government.

IAM has set up queue barriers outside markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, and the public have to follow the guidance of the staff and enter the markets in order. Meanwhile, special passages have been arranged for the elderly and people with mobility issues.