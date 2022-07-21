Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,774 in the last 365 days.

IAM continues to adopt crowd control measures at markets and calls on public to do their shopping during off-peak hours

MACAU, July 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has continuously evaluated the actual situation at the markets and adopted crowd control measures. IAM adopted distribution of number tags during the peak of people flow this morning (21 July) at Patane Market. The public complied with the arrangement and the overall operation was smooth and in good order. IAM calls on consumers to go to markets and hawker areas during off-peak hours as much as possible, especially when they go to locations with high people flow such as Patane and Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda.

The peak of people flow at Patane Market is from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows at Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, there is high people flow at the Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda as well, and the peaks of people flow are mainly concentrated from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. IAM calls on consumers to go to markets and hawker areas during off-peak hours as much as possible, keep social distance when they are waiting in queues and comply with the pandemic prevention work of the government.

IAM has set up queue barriers outside markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, and the public have to follow the guidance of the staff and enter the markets in order. Meanwhile, special passages have been arranged for the elderly and people with mobility issues.

You just read:

IAM continues to adopt crowd control measures at markets and calls on public to do their shopping during off-peak hours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.