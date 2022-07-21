Operation of barbershops required to comply with epidemic prevention requirements IAM steps up inspections of licensed establishments

MACAU, July 21 - During the “consolidation period” starting from 23 July, barbershops can operate on a limited basis. Dine-in service will not be allowed in food and beverage establishments and they can only offer takeaway service. Cinemas, beauty parlours, amusement game centres, cyber cafes and other establishments will remain closed. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will continue to step up inspections of establishments licensed and supervised by IAM in various districts and will require them to strictly implement the stipulations of the Chief Executive Writ of Instruction and the epidemic prevention guidelines on operation of establishments issued by the health authorities.

In accordance with the Chief Executive Writ of Instruction promulgated yesterday, starting from midnight on 23 July, barbershops can operate on a limited basis under the prerequisite of compliance with the epidemic prevention requirements of the health authorities. All customers entering barbershops are required to have a valid green health code of the day, scan the venue QR code for itinerary records and wear KN95 face masks or those of higher standards. Barbershops should control the people flow through appointments and other measures and arrange customers to sit in alternate seats. In addition, they are required to step up the disinfection and cleaning of towels, hair cutting tools and other items. Barbershops which hold an administrative permit for beauty parlours can only conduct the barbershop business.

IAM reminds food and beverage establishments in Macao that, between 23 July and 29 July, dine-in service is still required to be suspended and they can only offer takeaway service. IAM will continue to send staff to step up the inspections of various establishments licensed and supervised by IAM. IAM hopes that the industries and the public can cooperate with the epidemic prevention measures and carry out the epidemic prevention work with concerted effort during the “consolidation period”.