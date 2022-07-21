Macao Franchise Expo 2022 and 2023 - Explanatory Meeting on Public Tender Is Postponed to 25 July

MACAU, July 21 - The tender notice on the coordination services for the Macao Franchise Expo 2022 and 2023 was released on 20 July. The explanatory meeting on the public tender is scheduled for 25 July (originally scheduled for 22 July), 10:00 a.m., to be held at the conference room on 3/F, World Trade Centre, 918 Avenida da Amizade.

To work in line with the city’s disease control measures, the time and venue of the explanatory meeting might be adjusted due to the latest situation and relevant notice will be released accordingly.

Should you have any enquiries, please contact IPIM on 8798 9654. For the latest information, please visit the official website https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU” on WeChat.