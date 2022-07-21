“WATER CONNECTS US ALL SUMMIT” ON SATURDAY JULY 23 HOSTED BY KOLLAB YOUTH AT THE CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollab Youth presents the Water Connects Us All Summit on Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The summit is hosted by Kollab Youth at the California Science Center, in the Wallis Annenberg Building, Muses Room located at 700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037. The summit aims to bring awareness to teenagers (ages 13 to 18 years old) about the severe drought conditions currently being experienced around the world and especially in the State of California. The day will focus on water education and water conservation.
“The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is pleased to serve as a co-sponsor of this summit to help young people better understand water resource challenges facing the city and how they can work in their communities to address the issue. Annually, LADWP education programs reach more than 100,000 students on numerous utility topics, especially on water resources and conservation”, said Walter Zeisl, Manager of Advertising, Education Outreach & Administrative Services at the LADWP.
Kollab Youth has partnered with Water for South Sudan to make this a great event where youth will learn about global and local water issues. The Water Connects Us All Summit will have speakers, panels, virtual and in-person presentations, lunch speed mentoring, and giveaways as the youth leave.
Youth will hear from Lynn Malooly Executive Director of Water for South Sudan, Inc., and Victoria Simon, the Executive Officer for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Sustainability, amongst others. “Water for South Sudan is delighted to participate in this exciting conference. The water crisis affects us all -- from sub-Saharan Africa where we work, all the way to the US, and California in particular. We're excited to share our story and help young people become water-wise and water warriors as we all work to protect our planet's most precious resource...water,” said Lynn Malooly, Executive Director, Water for South Sudan.
Water is an essential resource. While most everyone knows that we need water to survive, we often overlook all the other important roles water plays in our lives. It's not hard to think of all the direct water uses we encounter day to day, like drinking, bathing, cooking, cleaning, and watering our gardens. We use a lot more water indirectly every day.
Water is used for generating electricity, growing fruits, and vegetable crops, raising livestock, and manufacturing nearly everything including electronics and construction materials, and transportation of products around the world.
“Our youth play an important role in becoming informed citizens and future decision-makers. Engaging them in educational opportunities about water, science, and technology now will help to create a future generation of water stewards and innovators,” stated Mary Hewitt, Executive Director of Kollab Youth.
This timely event is made possible by Wells Fargo, ABC7, Water for South Sudan, The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
ABOUT KOLLAB YOUTH:
Kollab Youth is a workforce development program, created for middle and high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM, and other emerging 21st century careers that are high-growth and high-wage jobs. Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Kollab Youth’s pillars are Collaboration, Communication, Critical & Analytical Thinking, Creativity, Problem-Solving, Initiative, Time Management, and Environmental Sustainability.
ABOUT WATER FOR SOUTH SUDAN:
Water for South Sudan has partnered with Kollab Youth for this event because of their mission to, “Deliver sustainable quality-of-life services to and with the people of South Sudan by efficiently providing access to clean, safe water, and improving hygiene and sanitation practices in areas of great need.”
ABOUT KOLLAB YOUTH:
Kollab Youth is a workforce development program, created for middle and high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM, and other emerging 21st century careers that are high-growth and high-wage jobs. Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Kollab Youth’s pillars are Collaboration, Communication, Critical & Analytical Thinking, Creativity, Problem-Solving, Initiative, Time Management, and Environmental Sustainability.
ABOUT WATER FOR SOUTH SUDAN:
Water for South Sudan has partnered with Kollab Youth for this event because of their mission to, “Deliver sustainable quality-of-life services to and with the people of South Sudan by efficiently providing access to clean, safe water, and improving hygiene and sanitation practices in areas of great need.”
