When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 20, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Eat Just, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chopped Egg and Vegetables

Company Announcement

Eat Just, Inc. (“Eat Just”), located in Alameda, CA, is voluntarily recalling select lots of JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens products from a limited number of retail stores located in five states, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The voluntarily recalled product was distributed to a select number of retail stores located in AZ, CA, OK, LA, and TX.

The recalled lots tested negative for Listeria monocytogenes before leaving the manufacturing facility. However, another lot that shares ingredients with the recalled lots has tested positive. The lot that tested positive has not been released to the public. Out of an abundance of caution, Eat Just is voluntarily recalling the three lots identified below.

No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by Use By Dates and Lot numbers:

Product Case Code UPC Code Use By - Lot Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 10 2023 1612 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 29 2023 1802 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 30 2023 1812

USE BY JUN 10 2023 1612

USE BY JUN 29 2023 1802

USE BY JUN 30 2023 1812

The product date and lot code is located above the UPC (bar code) on the back of the package.

To date, a total of 21 packages of the recalled product have been sold to consumers. If you have the recalled product, it should be discarded and not consumed. For more information, consumers may call Eat Just customer care at (844) 423-6637 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or email wecare@ju.st. Customers who purchased any of the recalled products may receive a full refund at the location of purchase.

No other Eat Just products are part of this voluntary recall. All other products are safe to consume.

Eat Just is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.