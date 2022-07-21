Beard Grooming Market is estimated to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2026, Growing a CAGR of 7.7% From 2019-2026

Beard Grooming Market is projected to reach $43.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Beard Grooming Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global beard grooming market size was valued at $24.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 30.2% share of the beard grooming market.

Some of the key manufacturers in the market, have been strategizing on continuously improvising its product offerings that cater to the requirement of target customers owing to the rise in demand for beard grooming products. In 2018, Philips one of the key players in the global beard grooming market, launched a new line of shaver under the brand name of S9000 Prestige specifically designed for men who desire for a blade-close shave, but do not wish to compromise on skin comfort. Similarly, taking in consideration on customers desire for flexibility and convenience, several key players in the global beard grooming market have been producing and promoting beard trimmer as well as shaver in its wireless or portable formats.

Beard growing has been at the height of fashion with majority of the male population sporting different types of beard styles that is turning out to be much more attractive and trendier. However, beard growing requires maintenance, which is possible only through the application of right type of beard grooming products. This fosters the demand for different bread grooming products such as beard trimmer, beard oil, shampoo, gels, moisturizer, softener, and other such.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for different types of natural and organic products. Customers seek products that are derived from natural ingredient no matter when it comes to cosmetic or food products. Taking this consumer buying perception into consideration, manufacturers consider using natural ingredient in their existing products. For instance, Maple Holistics promotes its beard oil products Assuage claiming to be processed with several key natural ingredients such as grapeseed oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, citrus limonum oil, sunflower oil among others.

The beard grooming market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into beard oil, beard shampoo, shaving cream, trimmers, shaving gel, waxes, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into personal and commercial. By distribution channel, the beard grooming market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, online store, and others.

Key players operating in beard grooming industry include Viking Beard Stuff, Robin Hood Beard Company Ltd., Beardbrand, The Bearded Man Company Limited, Wahl Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, The Brighten Beard Company, Zeus among others.

