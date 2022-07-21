State Board of Education Selects Search Firm for the State Superintendent

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 27, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Board of Education (SBE) today selected the search firm, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to lead the search for the next state superintendent of education.

The firm will conduct a national search beginning July 1 for applicants who meet SBE requirements. The SBE anticipates interviewing the top candidates in October. The new superintendent is expected to start in the position in January 2023.