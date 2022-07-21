Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,764 in the last 365 days.

State Board of Education Selects Search Firm for the State Superintendent

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 27, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Board of Education (SBE) today selected the search firm, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to lead the search for the next state superintendent of education.

The firm will conduct a national search beginning July 1 for applicants who meet SBE requirements. The SBE anticipates interviewing the top candidates in October. The new superintendent is expected to start in the position in January 2023.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

You just read:

State Board of Education Selects Search Firm for the State Superintendent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.