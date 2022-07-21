State Board of Education Selects Search Firm for the State Superintendent
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: June 27, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Board of Education (SBE) today selected the search firm, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to lead the search for the next state superintendent of education.
The firm will conduct a national search beginning July 1 for applicants who meet SBE requirements. The SBE anticipates interviewing the top candidates in October. The new superintendent is expected to start in the position in January 2023.
Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.