Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT

FISCAL UNIT

TBI Headquarters/County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: An Associate’s degree and one year of experience in contract management or other related fields.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Two years of experience in contract management or other related fields may be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $3,206 – $5,127

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 34087. This position will remain posted from July 21, 2022 – July 27, 2022 for five business days.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting National Crime Information Center (NCIC) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all NCIC related questions. Teaches NCIC Basic Certification, Terminal Agency Contact (TAC) Orientation, and query certification classes. Presents at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) and prepares presentations for the Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Conference and TIES review classes. Prepares and reviews testing materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $2,907 – $4,653

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 34148. This position will remain posted from July 21, 2022 – July 27, 2022 for five business days.

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN

Jackson Crime Lab

Nashville Crime Lab

Knoxville Crime Lab

4 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly Salary: $2,769 – $4,430

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. For Jackson apply on job opening 34155. For Nashville apply on job opening 34165. For Knoxville apply on job opening 34166. This position will be posted on July 21, 2022 – August 3, 2022 for ten business days.

HR ANALYST 2

Human Resources

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Serves as the Agency Time and Labor Administrator. This role includes auditing time and labor reports; processing special overtime projects related to time and labor; processing all requests for special leave, to include but not limited to FMLA, Sick Leave Bank, and military leave; processing resignations, retirements, and separations; preparing requests for supplemental pay; will serve as an alternate Agency Benefits Coordinator and an alternate Performance Management Coordinator.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to one year of professional human resources work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying fulltime professional or paraprofessional human resources experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in human resources or other related acceptable fields may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year. OR One year of professional general human resources experience with the State of Tennessee.

Monthly Salary: $3,053 -$4,885

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 34079. This position will be posted on July 21, 2022 – July 27, 2020 for five business days.

