Luxury Cosmetics Market Valuation Worth USD 81,247.6 million by 2026, at 5.6% CAGR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Luxury Cosmetics Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global luxury cosmetics market size was valued at $52,748.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $81,247.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The organic products segment in the luxury cosmetic market is anticipated to exhibit the highest market share during the forecast period. The global rise in health consciousness among individuals boosts the demand for organic and natural cosmetic products in various countries across the globe.

The global luxury cosmetics market is primarily driven by rise in consumer demand for products manufactured using naturally derived ingredients as compared to synthetic. In addition, the increase in use of e-commerce (brand) websites to purchase luxury products, which are not available in the home country further propels the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in the developing nations has majorly influenced the cosmetics consumption pattern among individuals in those regions. In addition, the rise in awareness among consumers regarding halal cosmetics has to a great extent prompted the market’s growth worldwide.

According to global luxury cosmetics market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it comprises organic and conventional products. Based on product type, it is classified into skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrances. By end user, it is bifurcated into male and female. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, e-commerce, specialty/monobrand stores, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

• L’Oréal,

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• Christian Dior

• Puig

• Coty Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• REVLON, INC.

• Estée Lauder Companies International, Inc.

• Oriflame Cosmetics AG

• KOSÉ Corporation

Key Findings of the Luxury Cosmetics Market :

• Based on product type, the skincare segment accounted for the highest share of luxury cosmetics market in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% and makeup segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.10% between 2019 and 2026.

• Based on type, the conventional segment accounted for about 75% of the global luxury cosmetics market in 2018. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the women segment is accounted for the highest share in luxury cosmetics market in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% and men segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.60% between 2019 to 2026.

• Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for about 75% of the global luxury cosmetics market share in 2018. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

• Based on region, Europe accounted for about 33% of the global luxury cosmetics industry by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.

