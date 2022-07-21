Cloud Migration Services Market Valuation Worth $515.83 Billion by 2027, At a 24.8% CAGR | Industry Insights

Cloud Migration Services Industry

Increase in need for business agility & automation, ease in deployment of applications with pay-as-you-go model fuel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for cloud migration in business continuity, surge in cloud expenditure and requirement for lower CAPEX and OPEX are expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

﻿The global cloud migration services market is analyzed across service type, application, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. By service type, the managed services segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the professional services segment would manifest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Key market players such as - Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), RiverMeadow Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, and Rackspace Hosting Inc.

The global cloud migration services market was pegged at $88.46 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global cloud migration services market. The region across would showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions analyzed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

By application, the infrastructure management segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. At the same time, the security & compliance management segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 29.3% from during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The Covid-19 pandemic led to huge adoption of agile business continuity plan, while cloud adoption also became "a new normal" for organizations looking for all-in-one execution of "work from home" strategy.

• Apprehending the advantages such as abridged cost, enriched efficiency, and convenience, the IT & telecommunications industry has augmented the migration process and enabled multi-cloud environments.

• Simultaneously, many cloud service providers have come up with attractive cloud migration strategies, which in turn has created several opportunities for the leading market players.

