Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 21, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 21, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Products stored outside of temperature requirements Company Name: Family Dollar Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Multiple OTC Medical Products

Company Announcement

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

A list of the recalled products is attached. This recall goes to the retail store level.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. This recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska, Hawaii as no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to this recall and Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9am and 5pm EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

List of Recalled Products