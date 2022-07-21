Global Toothpaste Tablet Market is Expected to Reach US$152.3 Mn by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the Forecast Period 2021 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- London, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report by Fairfield Market Research states that the global toothpaste tablet market is expected to be worth US$152.3 Mn by 2026. The market will register CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2026 as the consumers actively seek solutions to address the monstrous issue of plastic pollution. The demand for toothpaste tablets is expected to climb on the consumer sentiment of better packaging idea that has letter carbon footprint.

Key Highlights

Fluoride-free emerges as fastest-growing product type as it registers 8.0% CAGR in terms of value between 2021 and 2026

The online sales segment to account for CAGR of 7.0% between 2021 & 2026

Kids to remain key consumers of toothpaste tablets as the segment is poised to create an incremental opportunity worth US$9.7 Bn between 2021 and 2026

North America expected to grow at annual rate of 6.6% in terms of value between 2021 and 2022

E-commerce subscription model becomes the emerging trend in the market with relentless internet penetration and social media channels.





Zero Waste Wave Sweeps Consumers

In recent years, the swelling “zero waste” trend has caught the world by the storm. From celebrities to regular consumers, the idea clubs consumerism and eco-friendliness into one, winning the market some plus points. Toothpaste tablet manufacturers are focussed on riding this wave to make early profits and set a precedent for the coming years to reduce the use of plastic tubes and caps used for packaging conventional toothpastes. As lockdowns lift, increasing number of travellers, campers, and younger population is expected to opt for environment-friendly lifestyle choices such as toothpaste tablets.

Developed Markets Show Higher Acceptance

Fairfield Market Research predicts that the demand for toothpaste tablet will be high in developed economies of the U.S. and UK. Analysts anticipate that the strong presence of pioneer companies in these markets will give them an edge over others. Subscription plans by retailers to lure in customers will play out in market’s favour. A growing trend of making daily rituals as eco-friendly as possible with push Europe toothpaste tablet market to acquire a share of 30.3% in terms value by 2026.

Some of the key players operating in the global toothpaste tablet market are Colgate Palmolive Company, Weldental LLC, The Humble Co., DENTTABS GmbH, Bite, Lush Cosmetics Company, Georganics, PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets, Kaylaan LLC, and Nelson Naturals INC.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Product Type Coverage Fluoride

Fluoride Free End-User Coverage Adult

Kids Sales Channel Coverage Online

Multi Brand Stores

Others Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies The Humble CO

Bite

DENTTABS GmbH

Georganics

Hello Products LLC

PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets

Weldental LLC

Lush Ltd

Nelson Naturals INC

Kaylaan LLC Report Highlights Value Chain Analysis, Key Regulations, Key Patents, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

