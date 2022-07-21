Congresswoman Kyra Harris Bolden to Receive Fibroid Fighters Champion Award

The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s’ health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Congresswoman Kyra Harris Bolden, who represents MI 35th District, will receive the Fibroid Fighters' Champion of the Year award for her efforts introducing Fibroid Awareness Month in Michigan.

Fibroid Fighters’ “A Night in Purple” highlights women’s rights to better fibroid care

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Fighters Foundation will honor MI Congresswoman Kyra Harris Bolden at their fibroid awareness dinner, “A Night in Purple”, which will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Empire Steak House, 151 East 50th Street, New York, NY. Bolden, who represents the 35th District, will receive the Fibroid Fighters’ Champion of the Year award for her efforts introducing Fibroid Awareness Month in Michigan.

The Fibroid Fighters Champion of the Year award will be presented by Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of Fibroid Fighters Foundation. The award recognizes an individual whose efforts have heightened awareness about fibroid disease, which affects over 26 million American women. Previous recipients include NY Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who introduced the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021.

“We are salute Congresswoman Bolden for her support of bringing fibroids to the floor of Congress to spearhead support and legislative discussion,” said Katsnelson. “Awareness is critical for prevention, early detection and is key to ensuring effective treatment.”

“Being aware of fibroid disease and its symptoms means that people are more likely to seek treatment sooner, and be more proactive about their health,” he added.

Fibroids account for close to 40% of the approximately 600,000 hysterectomies performed each year in the U.S.[1] Bolden is seeking additional funds to support fibroid education help women better understand that fibroid disease is treatable without surgery.

The "A Night in Purple" awareness event brings together lawmakers, activists, celebrities, and fibroid survivors to talk about the need for fibroid awareness, education, research, and funding. This year’s event includes special appearances by TT Torrez, NY Hot 97 Radio; Eboni K. Williams, Real Housewives of New York, and is hosted by celebrities Cynthia Bailey, Kym Lee and Miss Diddy.

"Women deserve better knowledge about treatment options, especially about treatments that preserve fertility,” Katsnelson said. “Awareness and education about non-surgical options such as uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), offer women the complete preservation of the uterus.”

Fibroid Fighters’ mission is to advance the cause of women's health and the safe, effective treatment of fibroids. It develops programming centered on education, advocacy, and access to care. It launched its acclaimed Break the Silence, Break the Behavior YouTube program in 2021 which features discussions with noted legislators, activities and celebrities about the impact of fibroids and how communities can spread fibroid awareness.

Fibroid Fighters is hosting a full calendar of awareness programming during Fibroid Awareness Month to encourage women to start conversations, create connections and build communities that ensure that no woman fights alone or without knowing her choices.

For more information on fibroid symptoms, treatment, and support, visit www.fibroidfighters.org.

About the Fibroid Fighters Foundation

The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance women's healthcare and the safe, effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the American public about the health, social and economic disparities caused by uterine fibroids, focusing on research for and advances in fibroid disease treatment.