Author Mike Bond Launches Book Three of Epic Historical Saga, a “1960s Coming of Age Masterpiece”
REVOLUTION BY MIKE BOND
An extraordinary and deftly crafted novel that combines interesting characters within the context of a historically detailed background...an inherently entertaining… fascinating read.”UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated novelist Mike Bond’s ambitious “America” series relives the last 70 years and our nation’s most profound upheavals since the Civil War. Now, through the wild, joyous, heartbroken and visionary lives of four young people, the story continues in book three, entitled REVOLUTION.
Midwest Book Review calls REVOLUTION “an extraordinary and deftly crafted novel that combines interesting characters within the context of a historically detailed background… an inherently entertaining… fascinating read.”
Following the first two books – “America” and “Freedom” – in a planned seven-book series, the 1960s advance forward: the student deaths at Kent State, the Kennedy assassinations, the Standard Oil tanker spill, the horror at the village of My Lai, and the revolutionary activities of the SDS and the Weathermen – all tearing at the idealism of an entire generation.
Each of the four central characters has responded to the tumult and politics with passion and commitment. Mick, horrified by a war he considers senseless, throws himself into anti-war protests while his high school flame, Daisy, joins the Peace Corps. Mick’s sister Tara answers her own personal unrest by joining a rock band, her husky voice commanding the adoration of the crowds who come to hear her, but like many musicians falling prey to addiction. Troy, adopted brother of Mick and Tara, trying to outrun the memories of foster homes and orphanages, volunteers to fight in the war Mick despises.
Mike Bond brings years of international journalistic experience to his work as a novelist. He’s been an environmental activist and human rights correspondent. He covered dictatorships in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa; and acted as energy correspondent in Paris for The Financial Times. This gives credence to his stories and the characters in them. It’s fiction with fine historical detail.
As in previous novels, Bond intersperses song lyrics and poetry within the text, giving the book a sort of melody but also anchoring it in a vivid period of time.
Says Kirkus, “The narrative moves into the incredibly turbulent late 1960s, dramatizing a tight progression of well-known social and political events: riots in Paris, the Woodstock music festival, civil rights marches, the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King and Sen. Robert Kennedy, and, looming over everything, the war in Vietnam.”
REVOLUTION is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
MIKE BOND has been called "master of the existential thriller" by BBC, "one of America's best thriller writers" by Culture Buzz, and "one of the 21st century's most exciting authors" by the Washington Times. He is a best-selling novelist, war and human rights journalist, and environmental activist. He has covered guerrilla wars, death squads, and military dictatorships in Latin America and Africa, Islamic terrorism in the Middle East, and ivory poaching and other environmental battles in East Africa and Asia.
His critically acclaimed novels take the reader into intense situations in the world's most perilous places, into wars, revolutions, dangerous love affairs and political and corporate conspiracies, making "readers sweat with [their] relentless pace." (Kirkus) and drawing them "into a land and a time I had not known but left me with my senses reeling." (NetGalley Reviews)
His books have been named among the best of the year by reviewers and readers alike. He speaks multiple languages, has climbed and trekked over 50,000 miles on every continent from the Antarctic to Siberia, and is at home in some of the most primitive and dangerous places on the planet.
