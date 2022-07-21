The Biggest New Version Release In The History of jv16 PowerTools

The new version 7.5 of jv16 PowerTools brought 14 tools including a new tool called System Fixer along with many new features, improvements, and fixes

PORI, FINLAND, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macecraft Software announced the biggest new version release in 20 years of the history of jv16 PowerTools. The new version 7.5 is fully equipped with 14 tools including a new tool called System Fixer, new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

“This is the biggest new version release we have ever done, with more new tools and improvements than ever,” said Jouni Flemming, Lead Developer and Founder of Macecraft Software. “If you care about getting the best out of your computer, you want to try this.”

The new tool, System Fixer is a tool that looks for Windows and system-related errors such as:

- Broken file references in the registry,

- Invalid or corrupted app uninstallation data,

- Invalid Desktop and Start Menu shortcuts,

- Invalid automatically starting apps,

- Left-over files and registry keys from previously removed apps.

Not only does the tool look for errors, it can also automatically fix the errors as the name suggested. An example of a common issue that System Fixer can fix is an error that pops up when you try to uninstall a program as demonstrated in this YouTube video - also shown is how System Fixer was able to fix the problem automatically.

System Fixer is just one out of 14 tools that jv16 PowerTools comes with. In addition, version 7.5 also includes many new features such as the long-awaited Settings Export/Import, automatic detection of unused installed apps in the Software Uninstaller tool, and Widget that shows laptop’s battery status and reminds you to take a break if you have been working for an extended period. The full Change Log is here.

Jouni added, “My entire team and I have never worked harder to bring our customers a new version like this before. It took many long days but I'm sure anyone trying the new version will see how much we care for our customers and this product.”

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com/.

