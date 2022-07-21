Submit Release
MDC offers free Deer Hunting Basics class Aug. 6 near Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Deer hunting is a way to enjoy the outdoors and provide nutritious meat for cooking. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Deer Hunting Basics class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner. This class will give new or experienced hunters an understanding of how to successfully hunt white-tailed deer.

“Deer hunting is challenging and rewarding at the same time,” said Judy Farnsworth, MDC community education assistant. “It’s not just about getting dressed up in camouflage and climbing in a deer stand or ground blind. It starts long before opening day in November.”

MDC instructors will talk about identifying deer in the field, deer habits and habitats, hunting regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, and care for harvested venison. Topics will include rifle and ammunition selection, sighting in your rifle, hunter clothing, methods of hunting, and more.

Deer Hunting Basics is open to participants ages 11 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SQ.

