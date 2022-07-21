Laboratory Filtration Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-27
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global laboratory filtration market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Laboratory Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global laboratory filtration market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.07% during 2022-2027.
Laboratory filtration refers to the process of separating solids from liquids or gases by depositing them on a filter media. It is performed using a variety of filters, such as membrane, syringe, and vacuum filters. At present, it finds extensive application in drug discovery and development, virus removal, microbial analysis, research laboratories, and water purification treatment plans across the globe.
Market Trends:
Laboratory filtration is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for clarifying liquid products and separating liquids from solids. Besides this, the leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing cost-effective filtration solutions for researchers and laboratories to expand their overall reach. This, along with the introduction of sophisticated filtration methods for ultra-purification,is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for high throughput filtration products during down streaming processes, and the increasing utilization of analytical instruments, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-filtration-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
3M Company
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Cantel Medical Corp.
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare Inc.
GEA Group
MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
MANN + HUMMEL Group
Sartorius AG
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Sterlitech Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3c0dKqq
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Filtration Accessories
Filter Funnels
Filter Holders
Filter Flasks
Filter Dispensers
Cartridges
Filter Housings
Seals
Vacuum Pumps
Others
Filtration Media
Glass Microfiber Filter Papers
Cellulose Filter Papers
Membrane Filters
Quartz Filter Papers
Syringeless Filters
Syringe Filters
Filtration Microplates
Capsule Filters
Others
Filtration Assemblies
Breakup by Technique:
Microfiltration
Ultrafiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Vacuum Filtration
Others
Breakup by End User:
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/computer-vision-market-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/corporate-wellness-market-2022-27-size-share-trends-growth-and-analysis
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/business-process-management-market-trends-size-growth-and-analysis-2022-27
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pharmacovigilance-market-report-2022-27-size-share-trends-and-forecast
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/flow-chemistry-market-size-share-demand-growth-and-forecast-2021-26
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/railway-system-market-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/swimming-pool-construction-market-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-2021-26
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-wireless-pos-terminals-market-report-2021-industry-size-growth-rate-and-forecast-2026
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here