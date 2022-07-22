Writer and director, Michael Matteo Rossi, delivers another slick indie crime drama with his newest release, Shadows

Shadows Movie Poster Shadows Screenshot 1 Shadows Screenshot 2 Shadows Screenshot 3 Shadows Screenshot 4

I knew we had something special even during filming Shadows that this was going to be my best film” — Michael Matteo Rossi

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a fan of the indie film genre and you’re looking for the next exciting and suspenseful drama to keep you on the edge of your seat, Michael Matteo Rossi has you covered with his movie, Shadows.

Distributed by Midnight Releasing, this talented writer and director’s newest film, Shadows, has picked up recent attention as a well-made and well-acted flick, even with its limited budget. Even without the ability to have numerous action scenes, the ones included shine brightly, really highlighting the talents of Rossi and his team of actors and crew.

The cast of Shadows is one full of experience, including Rahart Adams, Krista Allen, Vernon Wells, David Labrava and Eric Etebari, just to name a few.

The story of this movie is one of revenge, family loyalty and at the end of the day, forgiveness. Everything starts with Cody (Adams), who is a troubled kid that was raised in the foster system of Los Angeles. To survive, he has resorted to low-level crime and drug dealing, eventually getting in way over his young head.

From there, the story keeps you guessing what’s coming next. Predictability was not something that Rossi wanted as he gave his team of talented actors the range to fully explore their characters, morphing the movie into the jarring and passionate film project that it turned out to be.

Shadows has made a name for itself on the indie film scene, winning several awards such as Best Feature at the Santa Monica Film Festival and Best Score at the Silicon Beach Film Festival. The director and writer, Michael Matteo Rossi, even won his own award at the Universe Multicultural Film Festival for Best Achievement in Directing.

Not only has the movie, Shadows, impressed its indie viewers, but it has picked up speed and is available for viewing on several streaming platforms. So, if you’re looking for that next indie film full of excellent acting and directing talent, you certainly can’t go wrong with Rossi’s newest gritty crime drama, Shadows, distributed by Midnight Releasing. You can watch it today on popular streaming services such as VUDU, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft and Verizon Fios to name a few.

SHADOWS is available now from Midnight Releasing. Keep clicking back for more updates on the latest Horror, Sci Fi and Thriller releases, and be sure to follow Samera Entertainment for even more entertainment headlines.

​Click Here for all available streaming platforms.

Attention bloggers, horror magazines, and freelance writers, for follow up interviews with the cast and crew, be sure to contact Sharry Flaherty of Samera Entertainment at: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com

ABOUT MIDNIGHT RELEASING

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

Shadows Official Trailer