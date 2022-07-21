Energy Drinks Market to Surpass US$ 98.8 Bn by 2032, Fueled by Greater Focus on Health & Fitness – Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. energy drinks market is projected at a CAGR of around ~9.5% over the next ten years. Europe holds around ~37% of the total energy drinks revenue share. Western Europe and North America will continue to dominate the energy drink market over this next ten-year period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy drink market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 68.1 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 98.8 Bn by 2032. Increasing popularity of energy drinks coupled with a wide variety of products offered in the market and growing consumer base are factors that will presumably boost the market over the forecast period.



Energy drinks are part of the soft drink or non-alcoholic beverage market which is composed of bottled water, fruit and vegetable juices, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, caffeinated beverages, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, non-carbonated packaged drinks, and many other functional beverages. Though energy drinks ingredients vary from product to product, the main ingredients in these energy drinks are sugar and caffeine. Sugar acts as a source of energy while caffeine is a stimulant that increases alertness and energy.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11625

The market for energy drinks driven by a large consumer base- comprised of all ages- and growing focus on health and fitness. Natural energy drinks that are extracted and directly sold to consumer are gaining traction among fitness enthusiasts while sports energy drinks are popular among e-sports players and gamers. Energy drinks market is primarily driven by a “demand for more” - consumers are eager to experiment and interested in gaining a multi-sensory drinking experience.

“Growing adoption of energy drinks as a substitute for alcohol in the West and increasing health consciousness all over the world is expected to augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Western Europe and the U.S. will continue to dominate the energy drinks market through 2032.

Asia Pacific will emerge as a lucrative market over the forecast period.

Rising e-commerce for non-alcoholic beverages is mainly driven by Gen-Z and millennials.

Supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty and convenience stores are eminent sales channels.

Health and fitness trends spur the market demand through 2032.

Caffeine, sugar, B vitamins, and amino acids formulate energy drinks.

Acquisitions and joint ventures to be executed by renowned manufacturers in emerging markets.





Competitive Landscape

Monster Beverage Corp., Kraft Foods Inc., the Gatorade Company, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Red Bull GmbH, Nestlé S.A., Carlsberg A/S, NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o, Kabisa B.V., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Asia Brewery Incorporated, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Dali foods group, LT Group Inc, Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Co Ltd, and others are some of the key manufacturers of energy drinks that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global energy drinks market are employing strategic merger and acquisition tactics to expand their market presence. They are also investing in joint ventures to enter or reinforce their position in emerging markets.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-11625

More Insights into the Energy Drinks Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global energy drinks market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (caffeinated beverage, de-caffeinated beverage), format (shots, powder, ready-to-drink), flavor (unflavored, flavored (citrus, berries, mocha, pomegranate, apple, mint, cola, watermelon, chocolate, blends (mix), others), categories (natural energy drinks, sports drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, non-carbonated packaged drinks), nature (organic, conventional), distribution channel (B2B, B2C (store-based retailing, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience store, mom and pop stores, discount stores, specialty stores, independent small groceries, online retail) and region.

Energy Drinks Market Regional Analysis

According to the latest reports by FMI, the U.S. and Western Europe will continue to lead the market growth. Rising popularity of energy drinks as a substitute for alcohol is responsible for this market growth. Europe is predicted to dominate the market for much of the forecast period owing to rising health concerns over lifestyle diseases like obesity. Concerns over obesity has led to a shift in consumer preference; resulting in market domination of calorie-free, zero sugar natural energy drinks or non-alcoholic diet drinks in this region

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for energy drinks. Sports, performance and energy drinks are manufactured in this region with the help of herbal ingredients, minerals, vitamins, amino acids or raw fruits and vegetables. The health benefits associated with functional beverages is driving the consumer growth in this region.

Request a Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11625

The global energy drinks market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers -

By Product Type:

Caffeinated Beverage

De-caffeinated Beverage

By Format:

Shots

powder

Ready-To-Drink (RTD)





By Flavor:

Unflavored

Flavored

By Categories:

Natural Energy Drink

Sports Drink

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Functional beverages

Non-carbonated packaged drinks





By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Energy Drinks Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, caffeinated energy drinks are gaining traction among gym enthusiasts. By category, health and fitness trends are spurring the market growth for the natural energy drinks and healthy non-alcoholic beverages segments. Non-carbonated packaged drinks are popular among sports spectators which drives market growth for this particular segment.

Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11625



Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Energy Drinks Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short Term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.1.2. Demand Side drivers

3.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Market trends By Region

4. Key Regulations

4.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

4.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.3. Import/Export Policies

Click Here for Energy Drinks Market 350 pages TOC Report

About FMI – Food and Beverage

The Food and Beverages unit of FMI offers a distinctive and factual analysis of the food and beverages industry. This comprehensive study extends from commodity, bulk, and specialty, to advanced technology emphasis on sustainability, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as a reference for market guidelines for food and beverage manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage Market:

Soft Drinks Concentrate Market Share: Soft drinks are beverages containing distilled water, sweetening agents, and flavoring agents.

Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market Size: While the demand for GMO food products is experiencing steady growth in the market, consumers are still uncertain about whether or not they are completely safe.

Organic Drinks Market Trends: Organic drinks are drinks manufactured with organic fresh vegetables or fruits grown without any artificial substance such as fertilizers, pesticides, or insecticides.

Low Fat Drinks Market Outlook: A large number of population is inclining towards sustaining a healthy lifestyle, which propelled buyers to consume food and beverages which has some potential health benefits.

Gluten-Free Food Market Growth: The global gluten-free food market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn in 2022.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Sales: The global hyaluronic acid market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 8.8 Bn by 2022, and is slated to increase at 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032)

Food Blue 5 Market Value: The global food blue 5 market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 10.5 Mn in 2022, with demand poised to increase at a CAGR of 2.9% during the assessment period (2022-2032)

Organic Pet Food Market Analysis: The organic pet food market is expected to total US$ 2.0 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales of organic pet food are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 4.0 Bn by 2032.

Cannabis Drinks Market Demand: The cannabis drinks market is valued at US$ 0.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% between 2022 and 2032, to reach a value of US$ 8.3 Bn by 2032

Cheese Color Market Type: The global cheese color market size is expected to reach US$ 336.4 Million in 2022 and is likely to exhibit considerable growth at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/energy-drinks-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs