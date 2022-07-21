Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global laminating adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Laminating Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global laminating adhesives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Laminating adhesives represent highly functional laminate composites utilized for joining, assembling, and packaging material surfaces. They are manufactured using polyurethane, acrylic, epoxy, polyester, vinyl, nylon, aliphatic urethane, and aromatic urethane resins. Laminating adhesives are available in several variants, such as electron beam (EB), ultraviolet (UV), solvent-based, solventless, hot melt, water-based, etc. They offer high chemical and heat resistance, mechanical performance, wettability, transparency, compatibility with other materials, bond strength, etc. Consequently, laminating adhesives are widely used to pack snacks, meats, cheeses, confectioneries, medical products, agricultural chemicals, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laminating-adhesives-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for flexible packaging solutions across numerous industries, including automotive, transportation, manufacturing, construction, etc., is among the primary factors driving the laminating adhesives market. Moreover, the growing number of manufacturing units, food processing plants, industrial production setups, etc., is resulting in the shifting consumer preferences towards laminating adhesives to secure flexible packaging materials, thereby propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the rising product requirement in the automotive industry for use in the display modules, fenders, grill opening reinforcement (GOR), heat shields, headlamp reflectors, body panels, etc., of automobiles, to protect surfaces from environmental damage and enhance the overall aesthetic appeal, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of laminating adhesives as a replacement for nuts and bolts owing to their higher bonding strength and lower cost of production is anticipated to stimulate the global market in the coming years.

Breakup by Resin:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Bostik SA (Arkema S.A)

Coim Group

DIC Corporation

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Flint Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

L.D. Davis Industries Inc.

Sika AG

Vimasco Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2YDVqA3

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550363595/patient-engagement-solutions-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-size-share-trends

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550364388/hydrogen-generation-market-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550365214/affective-computing-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand-and-business-opportunities

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550368026/computer-vision-market-2021-26-size-share-industry-overview-growth-rate

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550370232/smart-transportation-market-report-2021-26-size-share-overview-trends-opportunities

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550467640/automotive-wiring-harness-market-2021-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550468688/smoke-detector-market-research-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550738720/thermal-spray-coating-market-2021-26-size-share-market-analysis-opportunity-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/558338705/furniture-market-report-2021-26-analysis-share-size-demand-growth-trends-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800